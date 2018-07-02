UK employers feel the talent pinch

UK employers are facing challenges in retention, with 27,2% of UK employees in 1Q18 reporting a high intent to stay with the organisation, down 5,5% from the same period last year, according to Gartner.

The latest Global Talent Monitor report shows that the UK had the fourth largest decrease after France, Singapore and Germany. Those that are at the highest risk of leaving are those aged between 18-29 and 30-39 who have completed an MBA.

Almost half of UK employees also report indifference to going “above and beyond” with their daily professional duties, with discretionary effort in Britain lower than in the US, Russia, South Africa and Italy. However, UK employees do show more effort than those in France, Japan, Germany and China.

“Businesses are feeling the burden to retain and attract talent, deal with the digital skills gap, as well as compete within a tough competitive market,” says Brian Kropp, group vice-president of the HR practice at Gartner.

The biggest attraction-drivers for UK job seekers are location (53,5%), vacation (43%), work-life balance (41,9%), camaraderie (41,4%) and produce or service quality (41,4%).

Work-life balance has always been top of mind for UK employees, although it dropped off first position in 1Q18 with location taking the lead as the biggest attraction for potential candidates.

This shows a similar picture to the global outlook where location sits at the top (54,3%) with stability and product or service quality following behind (45,7%).

“We know the working environment is also an important factor for British workers,” Kropp says. “If businesses put less emphasis on the culture of the working office, they run the risk of losing strong talent, while also discouraging those who have an intent to stay and put extra effort into their roles. Those susceptible to jump ship and notice this change are millennials and those in Generation Z.”

In regard to discretionary effort (an employee’s willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty), 13,6% of employees in the UK report showing high discretionary effort, and another 42,6% are leaning toward high effort.

While high discretionary effort is down slightly from the international level of 15,2%, UK discretionary effort has not changed significantly over the last year.