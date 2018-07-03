$100m at stake in hacker crypto-challenge

A global hacker challenge has put up prize money of $100-million in cryptocurrency – if hackers can break the security, they can keep the tokens.

Hoyos Integrity is a global secure mobile telecommunications as a service provider. For the Global Hacker Challenge, it has put $100-million of its Risen (RSN) utility tokens into a public crypto-wallet, secured it with a proprietary biometric lock system in compliance with IEEE standard 2410, which Hoyos co-created, and the blockchain.

The secure crypto wallet can run on either IOS or Android devices, or on the company’s military-grade secure smart phone known as the Biblos (Biometrics Blockchain Secure Smartphone).

In the first two weeks the challenge has attracted over 300 unsuccessful hacking attempts.

The Hoyos Risen (realtime impervious security environment) token underpins a platform the company believes is virtually impenetrable to malware and hackers, built from the ground up for security, to help ensure 100% privacy for voice and data communications, identity, and digital assets including tokens, smart contracts, crypto wallet, crypto-currency keys, personal photos, sensitive work data, medical records, etc.

The wallet’s private address and private key, the two core locator elements to a crypto-wallet have been made publicly available by Hoyos.

The public address is: 0x522f2dAB3a68a1337C290F1383b5f9DC0B8e1aCf; and the private key is: b1381d653e9a5ebf4def01bf3a7216a44c32e76d0b0e05b6e4c6667504e380d7.

“As we have begun to market our Risen offering, the reception we have received from global banks, high net worth investors, and government agencies has been overwhelming. Nearly everyone we have spoken with has requested access to our technology to try and punch holes in it,” says Hector Hoyos, chairman, CEO and chief technology officer of Hoyos. “I believe in putting my money where my mouth is. If you really believe in what you do, then put it to the test in the most open and public way possible, hence we came out with this challenge.

“If you can hack it, you can keep it – but it won’t happen.”

He says the Hoyos Risen technology and solutions have been designed from the ground up with specific emphasis in security. The Hoyos RISEN solutions secure tokens, smart contracts, payments, financial trade and transactions of any type, “signing” and protecting them with a user’s unique biometrics, which in turn protects their identity and privacy.

Hoyos states: “With our technology, crypto exchanges and consumers can protect all their crypto assets without any need to print and hide their wallet private keys, or even use archaic and insecure methods like cold storage devices or protocols. It’s all digitally and biometrically protected in a decentralized way, as it was meant to be, protecting from both outside and insider threats.”