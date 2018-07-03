Facebook users hit with new bug

Facebook has come under fire again, this time for a blocking bug that has potentially affected as many as 800 000 users.

Erin Egan, chief privacy officer at Facebook, says the company will start notifying more than 800 000 users about a bug in Facebook and Messenger that unblocked some people they had blocked.

The bug was active between May 29 and June 5 and, while someone who was unblocked could not see content shared with friends, they could have seen things posted to a wider audience. For example pictures shared with friends of friends.

“We know that the ability to block someone is important, and we’d like to apologize and explain what happened,” Egan says.

“When you block someone on Facebook they cannot see things you post on your profile, start conversations with you on Messenger or add you as a friend. Blocking also automatically unfriends them if you were previously friends.

“In the case of this bug, it did not reinstate any friend connections that had been severed.”

In addition, 83% of people affected by the bug had only one person they had blocked temporarily unblocked; while someone who was unblocked might have been able to contact people on Messenger who had blocked them.

“This issue has now been fixed and everyone has been blocked again. People who were affected will get a notification on Facebook encouraging them to check their blocked list,” Egan says.