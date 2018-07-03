Hisense SA debuts ULED enhancements

Hisense has optimised the colour on its 2018 line-up of Premium ULED TVs by adding Quantum Dot Technology in both the U9A and U8A series.

TVs that make use of Quantum Dot as a light source are able to produce pure colour and make imagery more real. This improvement has seen the colour gamut being widened and the DCI-P3 (the most common colour space for digital movie projection) increasing to 107.9%. What this means is that viewers can now enjoy imagery with more realistic colour and enhanced detail.

While colour is crucial to picture quality, contrast takes it to the next level. Hisense has introduced Prime Array Backlighting in its flagship 75U9A model, dividing the backlight into 1056 individual zones. By controlling the lighting in each zone individually, blacks can be darker and whites brighter, without being influenced by the backlight of adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, improved HDR technology gives the newest ULED TV models a peaking brightness of 2500 nits. This will not only expand the colour gamut to 170% – a 38% increase when compared to the previous range – but also provide 30 times the contrast, taking it from 1 000 000:1 to 30 000 000:1.

On the entire Hisense 2018 Premium ULED and ULED range, the TV’s have moved away from the traditional downward facing speaker and towards front- and rear-facing speakers. Depending on the model, the TVs feature up to six front-and rear-facing speakers, which bounce the sound off the back wall, allowing for a cleaner and more powerful cinema audio experience.

Sound on the 65U9A has been further engineered and enhanced by technology from audio brand, Harmon Kardon, to deliver an exceptional audio experience, particularly when playing music.