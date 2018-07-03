Lenovo tops supercomputer charts

Lenovo Data Centre Group has become the world’s largest TOP500 supercomputing provider measured by the number of systems ranked on the TOP500 list.

With 117 of the 500 most power supercomputers being Lenovo installations, this means almost one out of every four systems (23,4%) on the list is a Lenovo solution.

“Last year, we set a goal to become the world’s largest provider of TOP500 computing systems by 2020. We have reached that goal two years ahead of our original plan,” says Kirk Skaugen, president of Lenovo Data Centre Group. “This distinction is a testament to our commitment to prioritise customer satisfaction, deliver cutting edge innovation and performance and be the world’s most trusted data centre partner.”

Lenovo’s high performance computing customer base boasts 17 of the top 25 top research universities and institutions across the globe.

Examples of Lenovo’s supercomputer system designs and the research they enable include:

* Italy: Cineca – Largest computing center in Italy; The Marconi Supercomputer is among the world’s fastest energy efficient supercomputers; Research projects range from precision medicine to self-driving cars.

* Canada: SciNet – Home to Niagara, the most powerful supercomputer in Canada; First of its kind to leverage a dragonfly topology; Researchers have access to 3 petaflops of Lenovo processing power to help them understand the effect of climate change on ocean circulations.

* Germany: Leibniz-Rechenzentrum (LRZ) – Supercomputing center in Munich, Germany; Lenovo’s Direct to Node warm water cooling technologies have reduced energy consumption at the facility by 40%; Scientists conduct earthquake and tsunami simulations to better predict future natural disasters.

* Spain: Barcelona Supercomputing Center – Largest supercomputer in Spain; Voted “World’s Most Beautiful Data Centre” by DatacenterDynamics; Scientists are using artificial intelligence models to improve the detection of retinal disease.

* China: Peking University – The first supercomputer in China to use Lenovo’s Direct to Node warm water cooling technology; Scientists are using Lenovo systems to conduct world leading life science and genetics research.

* India: The Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) – Research and development center functioning under the Indian Space Research Organisation; using Lenovo’s Direct to Node warm water cooling technology to develop next generation earth-to-orbit technologies.

* Denmark: Vestas – The largest supercomputer in Denmark; Winner of HPCWire’s “Reader’s Choice for Best Use of High Performance Data Analytics”; Vestas is working to make wind energy production even more efficient by collecting and analyzing data to help customers pick the best sites for wind energy installations.