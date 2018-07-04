CETel expands service portfolio with SatADSL

SatADSL, a provider of professional VSAT services via satellite has joined forces with global satellite, fiber and wireless-enabled communications solutions provider CETel to deliver an expanded range of services in Ku- and C-band across Africa and the Middle East.

Under the agreement, SatADSL will provide CETel with its innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP), a complete OSS/BSS carrier-grade, fully redundant platform. This will enable CETel to deliver cost-effective Virtual Network Operator (VNO) flex services to serve customers in Corporate & Enterprise, Energy, Mining, Construction, Telco & ISP, Marine and Government & NGO sectors.

Guido Neumann, MD of CETel, said: “We’re excited to complement our product and services portfolio with volume-based vouchers and flexible, cost-effective VNO services, as this will enable us to keep costs low and service quality high. The demand for these services is growing in Africa and thanks to SatADSL’s solutions, we can guarantee access to reliable and constant connectivity via satellite across a range of industries.”

CETel is listed as one of “The Independent Top 20” teleport operators by the World Teleport Association (WTA). Providing a full range of fixed and mobile satellite services, CETel operates its own teleport in Germany, close to Cologne, offering turnkey solutions and value added services over Ku- and C-band to ensure reliable connectivity across the world.

Co-founder and CEO at SatADSL Thierry Eltges said: “It’s an honor to be partnering with a world leader in satellite services. We have extensive knowledge of the African market and experience of overcoming the challenges of connecting remote areas that will boost CETel’s offerings even further. Our innovative C-SDP platform also complements CETel’s tailored approach to providing flexible connectivity across challenging sectors in some of the most remote areas of the world.”