Cosplayer Philip Odango for Comic Con

Philip Odango, award-winning international cosplayer, designer, producer and author from the US, will be participating in Comic Con Africa 2018 and will be one of the international judges for this year’s Cosplay Championships.

Odango makes his own costumes and is well-known for his craftsmanship as Canvas Cosplay.

He appeared as an invited guest, workshop presenter and costume contest judge in numerous conventions worldwide and has judged the global C2E2 Crown Championships of Cosplay finals.

His costumes have been featured by Marvel and Disney in media such as The New York Times, Good Morning America, SyFy Channel, The Disney Channel, The Chicago Tribune and Forbes Magazine. Further to this his artistry has been included in industry publications including Cosplay Culture Magazine, Cosplay in America and Kotaku.

Odango has produced over two dozen stage productions and in 2017 Philip partnered with Singer Sewing Company as its brand ambassador, and in 2018 he launched his Cosplay Professional Development Series of books and workshops.

He joins cosplayer Yaya Han as part of the judging panel that will decide who will be representing Comic Con Africa at C2E2, Crown Championship of Cosplay.

ReedPop has a global Cosplay circuit namely “The Quest for the Cosplay Crown”, where every ReedPop Con with a cosplay competition participates. All ReedPop Cosplay Competitions are treated as regional championships in the quest for the cosplay crown.

Comic Con Africa, presented by Reed Exhibitions Africa and ReedPOP in partnership with VS gaming, will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre.