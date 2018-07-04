Tarsus Distribution affordable laser printing with HP LaserJet Pro M102a\

The new HP LaserJet Pro M102a (G3Q34A) printer is now available in South Africa, offering small to medium-sized businesses and home offices fast, high-quality laser printing at a sub-R1500 price

Designed for energy efficiency, this new laser printer can produce professional documents at a speed of up to 22 pages per minute.

The mono HP LaserJet Pro M102a printer can run off the first pages in series in as little as seven seconds. It prints sharp text, bold blacks, and crisp graphics with its precision black toner, and enables users to save energy with the HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology.

The printer also features print gauge, to track pages, and page maximiser technology to make each cartridge last longer.

Says Wilhelm Bernatz, HP product manager at Tarsus Distribution: “Recommended for organisations with a page volume of up to 1,500 pages a month, the HP LaserJet Pro M102a is a simple, reliable and affordable laser printer for professional users.

“This compact and energy-efficient printer features HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology that simply turns the printer on when you need it and off when you don’t. It’s perfect for the office that doesn’t want to compromise on consistency, quality or affordability.”