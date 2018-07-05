Your personal information is already out there

South African identity verification service ThisIsMe has announced the launch of its new consumer product, FutureProtect.

Data breaches have almost become the new normal – so much so that there’s a more than 90% chance that your personal identity information has already been stolen.

In a world where so many sites hold personal information, not being safe can be a dangerous and costly problem.

“Imagine a large loan being granted in your name without your knowledge – that’s something you will have to pay for,” says David Thomas, co-founder of ThisIsMe. “Imagine your bank account being drained until nothing is left, think of the effect that can have on you and your family.

“Even if you don’t lose money by being hacked, you lose your privacy and put those closest to you at risk.”

FutureProtect offers protection from identity theft. Subscribers will receive free data breach and credit alerts that notify them every time their sensitive information is accessed or changed.