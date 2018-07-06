NU in B-BBEE deal, new corporate ID

Networks Unlimited has announced a 53% broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) deal with The Love Trust, a South African non-profit organisation that delivers Christian-based education to vulnerable children in disadvantaged communities.

The Love Trust was founded in 2009 and currently operates across South Africa in Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal, the North West, the Western Cape, Limpopo and the Free State. To date, The Love Trust has reached over 9,000 primary and secondary beneficiaries in disadvantaged communities.

Networks Unlimited MD Anton Jacobsz says the agreement has been specifically structured to have a strong focus on community upliftment and the education of young and vulnerable children.

“Partnering with The Love Trust allows Networks Unlimited to improve its B-BBEE rating as a business, with further positive implications for those firms with whom we interact,” he says. “As a company, the agreement has allowed us to be more focused on helping our partners to get better results with their procurement.

“Additionally, and of tremendous importance, this agreement allows us the further satisfaction of knowing that on a daily basis, we are also working to benefit some of the most vulnerable members of society across the country. This is because The Love Trust empowers community members and educates their children through its mission, which is simultaneously founded in truly honourable and charitable principles, and also operated according to business principles and with a proven track record over a decade.”

Jacobsz adds: “I am also very pleased to welcome on board our new non-executive director, Abigail Khuluse. Three things define Abigail: strategic thinking, a passion for serving as a catalyst for economic growth, and serious determination. Abigail is a seasoned business woman, who co-owns businesses in various sectors. She holds an MPhil in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management with the University of Pretoria; a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science; and a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, specialising in Law, from the University of Pretoria.

“Abigail is also passionate about youth development and volunteers on a number of initiatives that support the youth. She is a wonderful fit with Networks Unlimited as we embark on this new phase of our journey in which the upliftment of communities and the education of vulnerable children is so important.”

Jacobsz notes that, at this point in the history of Networks Unlimited, management agreed it was appropriate to embrace a rebranding initiative at the same time.

“We are delighted to showcase our new logo for our rebranded company, which builds on the previous logo and thereby gives the nod to our history and the work we have both introduced and completed thus far.

“Our new logo underscores our commitment to offering continual technological innovation throughout the continent,” he adds. “We believe that technology and education must work hand in hand in moving communities and countries forward, and as we reveal our new B-BBEE agreement, we are therefore also proud to announce ourselves as ‘Networks Unlimited Africa’.”