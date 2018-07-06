Telkom launches FreeMe Promo

Telkom has launched new FreeMe Promo All-Network Voice Bundles for FreeMe and FreeMe Family customers.

The bundles can be used to call any mobile network within South Africa and can be purchased as once-off or recurring bundles.

“These voice bundles further enhance the value of our FreeMe plans. We’re committed to offering value and convenience to our customers,” says Telkom Consumer CEO Serame Taukubong.

FreeMe Promo All-Network Voice Bundles are billed per second and are valid for 31 days. They are available for postpaid and top-up customers on FreeMe and FreeMe Family.

The FreeMe Promo bundles are R40 for 100 minutes, R80 for 200 minutes, R100 for 300 minutes and R150 for 500 minutes.