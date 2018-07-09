A digital tax health score could reduce tax

TaxTim, which helps individuals to complete and file your tax returns online with the help of a digital tax expert called Tim, now offers a personalised tax health score report free which could help users pay less tax.

The score is the result of an in depth automated analysis of an individual’s tax return. It makes recommendations on how to improve tax health for maximum tax efficiency.

“For the first time, taxpayers will have a report card reflecting where they can improve their tax affairs and maximise efficiency. This will help both taxpayers and tax practitioners who want a simple set of recommendations after completing a return,” says Marc Sevitz, co-founder and chief financial officer of TaxTim.

TaxTim’s tax health score will supply all the information needed to optimise tax deductions, minimise tax liability and maximise potential refunds to become tax efficient. It is suited to both simple and complicated tax matters for individuals. The score can be shared with a financial advisor to help people save more for retirement or other needs.

“Our vision with TaxTim is to provide human-like tax expertise at scale using technology, so that everyone can benefit. We are excited to launch the next evolution of this, which is an easy to read, actionable tax plan,” says Evan Robinson, co-founder and chief technology officer of TaxTim.

Tax season opened on 1 July 2018 and, for all non-provisional taxpayers, closes on 31 October 2018.