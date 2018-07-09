Commvault Partners with IBM

Commvault has announced a new partnership with IBM, in which IBM Business Resiliency Services will be able to provide a managed service based on the Commvault software portfolio of data management and protection software, including the Commvault Data Platform.

With this new relationship, IBM Business Resiliency Services will be able to deliver its global customer base a single powerful platform for managing, backing up, recovering, migrating and indexing of all their data, whether it is located on-premises or in the cloud.

IBM Business Resiliency Services will offer its customers the opportunity to deploy Commvault software on-premises, on infrastructure managed in IBM data centers and in IBM Cloud environments. IBM Business Resiliency Services will offer the software both as a solution or as a managed service. The Commvault software offerings will also enable IBM healthcare customers to manage critical MediTech, Epic and other EHR data, as well as medical images, across their healthcare enterprise.

IBM is partnering with Commvault as enterprises increasingly realise that they need a simple, powerful and comprehensive data protection and management platform to reduce complexity in their IT environments.

The rise of the digital economy is increasing this complexity, as the amounts and types of data in the enterprise grows, while at the same time the number of sophisticated ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks rise.

In addition, the implementation of GDPR and other new data privacy and other regulations, combined with increasingly diverse IT environments that consist of various kinds of on-premises infrastructure and multiple cloud services, are creating greater complexity for enterprises.

“The enterprise finds itself in an era where clients are seeking more simplicity and agility in their data backup and recovery solutions to help enable their digital transformation,” says Daniel Witteveen, vice-president: global portfolio at IBM Business Resiliency Services. “Seamless integration of IBM and Commvault solutions for on-site or off-site data backup will help deliver a more simplified business continuity model and help reduce operational risks and costs for customers.”

With this new partnership, IBM Business Resiliency Services customers can now easily purchase Commvault-powered services through IBM, empowering them with new ways to help maintain business continuity, streamline IT efforts, minimise cybersecurity and regulatory compliance risk, and use data as a business asset by:

* Optimising backup, archiving, recovery, search and e-discovery operations across applications, databases and endpoints, with specific migration, granular search and other capabilities designed to optimise management of applications such as IBM DB2, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Active Directory and Oracle.

* Implementing comprehensive ransomware, GDPR and other data protection and regulatory compliance strategies that allow them to backup, find, govern and quickly recover data throughout their organisation from a centralised portal.

* Enabling hybrid cloud strategies by moving, managing and activating data across on-premises and cloud infrastructures, including IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environments.