Our client has developed value chain improvement solutions for the manufacturing industry that takes operational improvement to the next level, unlocks client potential and creates a competitive advantage across their client’s entire value network. This results in sustainable operational sufficiency and effectiveness; creation of a people powered cultured of excellence and an increase in value. Their solution has been rolled out in 70 different countries, in multiple languages and at over 2,000 sites, saving some major blue chip clients billions in dollars.

Rapidly expanding, our client is looking for a Lead Developer.

Lead a team of developers to facilitate the project deliverables. As the Lead Developer, you will be responsible for the design, development and deployment of complex C# web applications and micro-services using .Net Core.

Duties Include

– Lead a team of Back-end and Front-end developers

– Design and develop complex C# web applications and micro-services using .Net Core according to company coding standards and principles

– Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern .Net Core cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor

– Assist the Systems Architect with technology selection, architecture and POC development

– Build reliable and fast CI/CD pipelines in the cloud including Unit, Integration and Functional tests

– Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components

Requirements

– Related IT or engineering or computer science qualification

– At least 2 years cloud-computing implementation experience

– At least 1 years of experience in a related team lead role using Scrum/Agile methodologies

– Experience with .Net core development

– Experience setting up CI/CD pipelines

– Experience developing micro-services

– Experience developing distributed, multi-tiered applications

– Experience with containerisation

– Experience with Azure will be advantageous

– .Net core development skills

– Sound computer science fundamental understanding – computing, networking, storage, etc

– A keen understanding of what it takes to build scalable, reliable extensible software systems

– A good understanding of modern architectural and software design principles and software implementation patterns

– Remain abreast with industry trends

– Have an understanding of application security, encryption, etc

– Display hands on technical experience in setting up of CI/CD pipelines

– High level of competency in software solution design

– Ability to code robust and reliable applications and components

– Knowledgeable about Front-end to Back-end integration patterns

– Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the entire business product landscape

– Awareness of Front-End technologies and applications stacks

– An interest in growing DevOps skills in the cloud advantageous

