Road closures ahead of #100MenMarch

The City of Tshwane has advised motorists of road closures in the city next week as a result of the #100MenMarch taking place tomorrow (10 March).

The #100MenMarch is part of the centenary celebrations of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu. It celebrates their lives but also seeks to raise awareness about violence against women and children.

The march will be held on Tuesday 10 July. It will begin at Church Square in Tshwane at 10am and make its way to the southern lawns of the Union Buildings.

Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the March and all affected streets.

The following intersections will be affected:

* Kgosi Mampuru Street

* Sophie De Bruyn Street

* Bosman Street

* Paul Kruger Street

* Thabo Sehume Street

* Lilian Ngoyi Street

* Sisulu Street

* Du toit Street

* Nelson Mandela Drive

* Steve Biko Street

* Hamilton Street

* Wessels Street

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected Streets and use alternative routes such as:

* Francis Baard Street

* Nana Sita

* Johannes Ramokgoase Street

* Pretorius Street

* Park Street