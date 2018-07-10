Cost-effective cloud for African insurers

In a move designed to provide insurers with an affordable policy administration offering that enhances operations, SilverBridge Holdings has introduced a cloud-based solution that can scale according to business requirements.

“This solution is ideal for African life insurers looking for a cost-effective and scalable way to begin their digital transformation journey. And for those already on the path, the customisability of the SilverBridge offering through a range of plug-in modules, means they can take their business to the next level with data-driven insights,” says Claudette Steynberg, product owner at SilverBridge Holdings.

The SilverBridge offering is based on user-friendly design principles which enable a smooth transition to a more connected environment. The focus is on output as opposed to a product or process-driven approach. This means the insurer can draw important insights from the vast amount of data at its disposal to better position the business in the market. The plug-in modules include a lead management solution, group quoting tool, fraud and risk solution, digital forms, a broker/agent portal and mobile money integration.

“Because we value customer feedback, the SilverBridge offering will be enhanced on an ongoing basis based on user submissions. This means the development of new plug-in modules as well as other enhancements will be influenced by our user community. The cloud empowers insurers to embrace a new way of doing things. Our user-driven approach, combined with the cost-effectiveness of a hosted environment, means our clients are in full control of their digital journey throughout the process,” concludes Steynberg.