New player enters SA PC market

One of the MEA region’s fastest growing PC companies, I-Life Digital Technology, has entered the local market with the signing of an agreement with major retail group JD Group.

After cementing its leadership in the Ultra Slim notebooks, 2 in 1 Detachable Tablets & Convertible Notebooks across Middle East, Africa, Turkey and CIS region, I-Life is targeting first time buyers and students across South Africa.

Its first sales went live on 30 June at Incredible Connection & Hi Fi Corp, with I-Life launching two of its highest selling products from its flagship series “ZED” range – Ultra-Slim Notebooks and Convertible Notebook. These products, according to IDC, ruled the top spot in the entry-level notebook and tablet category last year in the Middle East Africa Region. All the products are attractively priced in the range of R2 999 to R3 999 and are designed to deliver premium user experience.

I-Life has a presence in more than 43 countries and has won the ‘Compete Partner for the Year 2017’ award & ‘Business Expansion 2018’ award from Microsoft for innovation, excellence and resilient business growth year-on-year. The launch of I-Life’s notebook range opens doors to a market previously closed to South African budget conscious consumers.

Deepak Bhatia, I-Life’s global director for sales and marketing, says: “JD Group’s unparalleled reach and service delivery made it a natural choice for our entry in the South African Market. We are happy to partner with JD Group to bring world-class yet affordable products for the South African consumer who’s bold and aspirational needs require an equally amazing product. We constantly innovate to pack premium features and style without compromising on quality and affordability. It is our mission to develop innovative products that enhance people’s lives.”

Tyrone Vieira, group merchandise and marketing director, adds: “JD Group are proud to announce their appointment as the exclusive launch partner for I-Life in South Africa. This exciting new product will enable a very affordable entry into the Personal Computing market for first-time buyers and value seeking customers alike. The I-Life products represent great value with the latest specification, modern designs and proven reliability. As the fastest growing brand across the Middle East and many other emerging markets I-Life presents a fresh new take on the personal computer industry. A range of I-Life devices will be on sale in-store and online at Incredible Connection, Hi-Fi Corporation, Russells and Bradlows from as little as R2 999. “