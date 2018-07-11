|
ENVIRONMENT:
A global geospatial company in Cape Town seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst with a “Can-Do” attitude and who is driven by challenging tasks. Your core role will involve interacting directly with clients, operating largely in the mining and land space. The ideal candidate will require a Degree in GIS/Environmental Sciences/Urban & Regional Planning/IT or other related field, have 3- 5 years’ experience in a similar role, have Mining or Land Management experience, Client Facing/Consulting and be familiar with GIS software and data (ArcGIS) and the SDLC.
DUTIES:
Working with a team of Project Managers, Business Analysts, Software Developers, IT Professionals and other industry experts you will be responsible for:
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –