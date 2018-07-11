Business Analyst

Jul 11, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A global geospatial company in Cape Town seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst with a “Can-Do” attitude and who is driven by challenging tasks. Your core role will involve interacting directly with clients, operating largely in the mining and land space. The ideal candidate will require a Degree in GIS/Environmental Sciences/Urban & Regional Planning/IT or other related field, have 3- 5 years’ experience in a similar role, have Mining or Land Management experience, Client Facing/Consulting and be familiar with GIS software and data (ArcGIS) and the SDLC.

DUTIES:

Working with a team of Project Managers, Business Analysts, Software Developers, IT Professionals and other industry experts you will be responsible for:

  • Documenting business processes and user requirements.
  • Collating GIS and Business data.
  • User Training and Product Configuration and Delivery and all key elements in the project lifecycle which ensures effective delivery of solutions to the global client base.
  • Travel and work onsite with clients while being a valuable contributor to the dynamic implementation team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Degree in GIS, Environmental Sciences, Urban and Regional Planning, IT or related fields.

Experience/Skills –

  • 3- 5 Years’ experience as a GIS Professional, Land Manager, Business Analyst.
  • Mining industry or Land Management experience.
  • Business Process Documentation

