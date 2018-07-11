ENVIRONMENT: A global geospatial company in Cape Town seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst with a “Can-Do” attitude and who is driven by challenging tasks. Your core role will involve interacting directly with clients, operating largely in the mining and land space. The ideal candidate will require a Degree in GIS/Environmental Sciences/Urban & Regional Planning/IT or other related field, have 3- 5 years’ experience in a similar role, have Mining or Land Management experience, Client Facing/Consulting and be familiar with GIS software and data (ArcGIS) and the SDLC. DUTIES: Working with a team of Project Managers, Business Analysts, Software Developers, IT Professionals and other industry experts you will be responsible for: Documenting business processes and user requirements.

Collating GIS and Business data.

User Training and Product Configuration and Delivery and all key elements in the project lifecycle which ensures effective delivery of solutions to the global client base.

Travel and work onsite with clients while being a valuable contributor to the dynamic implementation team. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in GIS, Environmental Sciences, Urban and Regional Planning, IT or related fields. Experience/Skills – 3- 5 Years’ experience as a GIS Professional, Land Manager, Business Analyst.

Mining industry or Land Management experience.

Business Process Documentation