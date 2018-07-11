Information Security Consultant – CPT North

An Information Security Consultant is wanted for a well-established financial services client in the Cape Town North area. Requirements: • Grade 12 with Mathematics• Preferably a post matric qualification in Information Technology (Computer studies, Security+, etc.) • ISO27001 and CISSP will be beneficial• 5 Years working experience in an Information Security function• 3 Years working experience on Active Directory and Linux (including Samba) security configuration. • 1 Year business analysis exposure. • 1 Year involvement with planning and execution of the change management process*No applications considered after 30 July 2018 Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or fax to: (contact number), you can also contact Justine on (contact number)Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential. Core Job Titles:1. Java Developer (Intermediate/Senior)2. PHP Developer (Intermediate/Senior3. C# Developer (Intermediate/Senior)4. .Net Developer5. C++ Software Engineer6. Android/iOS/Mobile Developer7. Python Developer8. Web Developer9. Business Analyst/Business Intelligence10. Front end/Back end Developer

