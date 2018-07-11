System Administrator

Systems and Network Administrator

QUALIFICATIONS:

National Diploma in IT

CCNA certification

Microsoft certified (MCSE, MCSA and MCP)

Fortinet NSE4 and above Certification will be an added advantage.

Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ working experience

DESCRIPTION:

The candidate must be South African Minimum Requirements Diploma/ degree, Vast knowledge of Microsoft Exchange, CCNA Router and Switching CCNA Security MCSE Server Administrator Accredited System Engineer (HP Server) minimum of 3 years’ experience Duties and Responsibilities

– Provide advanced onsite hardware, software, LAN technical and Server support

– Oversee server maintenance and ensure all systems are configured optimally, in line with the ICT policies

– Develop and Deploy LAN configuration standards

– Develop and Deploy LAN security configurations

– Develop and Deploy best-practice configuration standards for the LAN

– Keep all LAN documentation up to date, including IP address management, logical and physical drawings, etc. Fine-tune and tweak network settings on a continuous basis

– Develop and Deploy network management tools and standards

– Configure network alerts and notifications for major events

– Configure detailed logs and archiving of key events on the network

– Introduce automated network configuration backups, configuration comparisons and configuration archiving

– Develop detailed network redundancy designs, spanning-tree designs, etc

– Do all network configuration changes to the network Plan, engage and facilitate network requirements

– Determine network maintenance schedules, criticality of devices and uptime requirements

– Do monthly network health reports and analysis

– Assist with network related bid and tender development

– Provide reports in relation to the Network, Server, Active Directory and MS Exchange

Learn more/Apply for this position