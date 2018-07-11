System Administrator

Systems and Network Administrator
QUALIFICATIONS:
National Diploma in IT
CCNA certification
Microsoft certified (MCSE, MCSA and MCP)
Fortinet NSE4 and above Certification will be an added advantage.
Experience:
Minimum 3 years’ working experience
DESCRIPTION:
The candidate must be South African Minimum Requirements Diploma/ degree, Vast knowledge of Microsoft Exchange, CCNA Router and Switching CCNA Security MCSE Server Administrator Accredited System Engineer (HP Server) minimum of 3 years’ experience Duties and Responsibilities
– Provide advanced onsite hardware, software, LAN technical and Server support
– Oversee server maintenance and ensure all systems are configured optimally, in line with the ICT policies
– Develop and Deploy LAN configuration standards
– Develop and Deploy LAN security configurations
– Develop and Deploy best-practice configuration standards for the LAN
– Keep all LAN documentation up to date, including IP address management, logical and physical drawings, etc. Fine-tune and tweak network settings on a continuous basis
– Develop and Deploy network management tools and standards
– Configure network alerts and notifications for major events
– Configure detailed logs and archiving of key events on the network
– Introduce automated network configuration backups, configuration comparisons and configuration archiving
– Develop detailed network redundancy designs, spanning-tree designs, etc
– Do all network configuration changes to the network Plan, engage and facilitate network requirements
– Determine network maintenance schedules, criticality of devices and uptime requirements
– Do monthly network health reports and analysis
– Assist with network related bid and tender development
– Provide reports in relation to the Network, Server, Active Directory and MS Exchange