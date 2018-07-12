Our client a leading international player in the IT Infrastructure and Support sector is seeking the services of a suitably qualified and experienced 3rd Line Remote Systems Engineer.
Key Responsibilities:
- Delivering 3rd Line Technical Supoport
- Act as technical point of escalation within the team, resolving issues escalated from 1st and 2nd line
- Manage and maintain customer infrastructure, including Wuindows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, Office 365, LAN, firewalls, backups, VMware and SAN
- Respond to and resolve problems agreed within SLA’s
- Take ownership of incidents assigned while managing through to resolution
- Participate in on-call rota providing 24/7 support
- Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work, delivery to deadlines and cost
- Build and maintain customer relationships
- Actively seek opportunities for continuous improvement
- Contribute to customer knwoledgebase documentation