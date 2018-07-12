3rd Line Remote Systems Engineer

Our client a leading international player in the IT Infrastructure and Support sector is seeking the services of a suitably qualified and experienced 3rd Line Remote Systems Engineer.

Key Responsibilities:

Delivering 3rd Line Technical Supoport

Act as technical point of escalation within the team, resolving issues escalated from 1st and 2nd line

Manage and maintain customer infrastructure, including Wuindows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, Office 365, LAN, firewalls, backups, VMware and SAN

Respond to and resolve problems agreed within SLA’s

Take ownership of incidents assigned while managing through to resolution

Participate in on-call rota providing 24/7 support

Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work, delivery to deadlines and cost

Build and maintain customer relationships

Actively seek opportunities for continuous improvement

Contribute to customer knwoledgebase documentation

