3rd Line Remote Systems Engineer

Jul 12, 2018

Our client a leading international player in the IT Infrastructure and Support sector is seeking the services of a suitably qualified and experienced 3rd Line Remote Systems Engineer.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Delivering 3rd Line Technical Supoport
  • Act as technical point of escalation within the team, resolving issues escalated from 1st and 2nd line
  • Manage and maintain customer infrastructure, including Wuindows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, Office 365, LAN, firewalls, backups, VMware and SAN
  • Respond to and resolve problems agreed within SLA’s
  • Take ownership of incidents assigned while managing through to resolution
  • Participate in on-call rota providing 24/7 support
  • Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work, delivery to deadlines and cost
  • Build and maintain customer relationships
  • Actively seek opportunities for continuous improvement
  • Contribute to customer knwoledgebase documentation

