Absa aligns with .africa domain

Absa launched its new digital identity www.absa.africa, as part of its strategy to redefine its brand by aligning itself and connecting with all things African.

Registry Africa, the administrator of the .africa (dotAfrica) geographic Top Level Domain (gTLD) endorsed by the African Union Commission (AUC) and individual African States, welcomes the rebranding campaign which it believes should act as a catalyst for all Africans determined to build a new continent powered by pride and digital innovation.

“It’s a brave new world out there, with Africans embracing their pan-African identities, challenging traditional business norms and seeking to develop and implement revolutionary ways in which to compete within the digital space. Absa’s belief in and alignment to the narrative of Africa as the Bright Continent through the selection of a .africa (dotAfrica) domain name as its primary web presence will no doubt boost progressive mindsets to rethink existing business, technology and branding strategies. But for now, the .africa (dotAfrica) domain name administrator is thrilled to see the domain name in action,” says Lucky Masilela, Registry Africa CEO.

In the months leading up to the launch of its Africa-centric digital identity Absa adopted an inclusive consultative process which went beyond simply consulting with over 130 000 employees, clients, customers and partners.

“Registry Africa, as the contracted custodian of the .africa (dotAfrica) domain name, was excited to be included in this process, especially for being given the opportunity to present its .africa (dotAfrica) vision to Absa several months ago. Absa’s rebranding supports our view that the .africa (dotAfrica) gTLD represents the online hopes and dreams of an entire continent,” says Masilela.

As major brands like Absa register, use and promote .africa (dotAfrica) domain names, the effect on commerce, education, health and other sectors will no doubt be profound as Africans use their new domain to unite the continent’s Internet community. The .africa (dotAfrica) gTLD offers a unique opportunity to individuals, governments, companies and others to associate their products, services and information with the continent and people of Africa. Mr Masilela added that Absa has clearly recognised the importance of laying credible digital foundations in pursuit of its mission to reclaim its African identity.

The .africa (dotAfrica) domain name has brought together 54 African countries under a single, continent-wide domain name that stays true to the vision of the outstanding African leaders who, through the Oliver Tambo and Abuja Declarations respectively, recognized that ICT-based initiatives would be central to Africa’s future socio-economic wellbeing.