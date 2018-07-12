American Gods actors join Comic Con line-up

American Gods actors Ricky Whittle and Yetide Badaki will be attending the first edition of Comic Con Africa 2018.

Known for his role on American Gods as Shadow Moon, Ricky Whittle made his modelling debut 18 years ago. He is best known in the UK for his role as Calvin Valentine in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. In 2009, he placed second in the BBC reality competition Strictly Come Dancing. In 2012, Whittle crossed over to American television when he booked a recurring role on VH-1’s Single Ladies, followed by a recurring role on ABC’s Mistresses. He also appeared in the post-apocalyptic drama The 100 as Lincoln.

Alongside him, Nigerian-born actress Yetide Badaki – who plays Bilquis on America Gods – will be gracing African shores. Badaki grew up in England and the United States, and has been working in film, television and theatre. She guest starred on the Showtime Series Masters of Sex and was on the Sony Crackle series Sequestered with Jesse Bradford and Summer Glau. Additional credits include Guest Stars on the David Duchovny NBC series Aquarius, NCIS New Orleans, Criminal Minds and upcoming features The Long Shadow and The Buried Girl. Yetide is the award winning narrator of Nnedi Okorafor’s Akata Witch and is the voice of Ebele Yetide in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The American Gods co-stars join the Comic Con Africa line-up, which already include Aquaman’s Jason Mamoa, Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman and more.

Comic Con Africa, organised by Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming, will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre.