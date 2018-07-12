Analytics and reporting for travel managers

FCM Travel Solution’s innovative, next-generation technology suite, FCM Connect, features Analytics and Reporting tools designed specifically to provide travel managers with meaningful travel data and the ability to translate that data into business intelligence.

The gateway to FCM Connect is ‘HUB’, a single sign-on connection point to multiple tools and resources. The HUB interface is designed for easy interaction and can be accessed via PC, tablet or mobile device. HUB’s dashboard can be personalised in design and configuration for use by travel bookers, managers or travellers, giving each user visibility of the information that is relevant to them.

Travel managers can access Connect’s powerful proprietary Analytics and Reporting platforms via HUB on any device at any time. Key features and benefits include:

* Analytics – this big data tool provides an advanced scalable solution for benchmarking and forecasting, scenario-based planning, advanced data management, and extensive dashboard analysis. The tool is also integrated with third party data sources to enable cross platform analytics. Travel managers can consolidate multinational data for easy visibility of programme performance across markets. Analytics also gives them the ability to better manage relationships with airlines, hotels and other suppliers, as well as insight into employee’s booking behaviour in order to refine policies and identify opportunities to improve programme performance.

* Reporting – a self-service business intelligence solution that gives travel managers increased capability to slice and dice data to build their own reports and dashboards. This central platform gathers and stores reservation and financial data, giving better visibility of key expenditure areas. Managers can choose how to interact with the tool, using it personally, or nominating authorised users. There is also the option to adopt ‘viewer’ access allowing users to view reports and dashboards, or ‘editor’ status allowing users to create their own dashboards and templates. Implementation is available on a national and multi-national basis.

Euan McNeil, GM og FCM Travel Solutions South Africa, the flagship corporate travel brand at Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), explains that complete visibility of travel data and expenditure is key for travel managers in the commercial and operational decision-making process.

“A technology that analyses travel data and expenditure effectively can go a long way in the success of the business. FCM Connect’s dynamic Analytics and Reporting tools have been designed to help travel managers evaluate their travel programme and formulate actionable strategies.”