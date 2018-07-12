C# Team Lead

Are you a natural born leader? Do you want to be apart of a major company? Are you ready to make your dreams come true? Please read on!We require a candidate with experience in:• Preferably a degree or diploma in software development/information technology or proven industry experience. • +3 years hands-on experience as a technical lead and 10 years as a developer. • Coach and manage developers within the SCRUM team and assist with project/sprint planning. • Good written, verbal communication and experience working with teams is a must. • Solid understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript as well as C#, Web API and relational databases (MS SQL)Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Chelsea on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.za Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

