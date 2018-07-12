Live drone show launches Absa brand

Absa and Intel partnered last night to host what they believe was the first live drone show in Africa.

The event celebrated the renaming of Barclays Africa Group to Absa Group, which also started trading under its new name and new share code (ABG) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange yesterday.

The new Absa Group has a presence in 12 African countries and plans to open international offices in the UK and the US.

“The spectacle has been set against the cosmopolitan backdrop of the Johannesburg skyline and highlights the new strategic direction of the bank which is to be a digitally led organisation using technology to bring to life its purpose and serve its customers,” says David Wingfield, head of group marketing at Absa Group.

The drone show was animated by the same animator who flew over 1,200 Intel Shooting Star drones above PyeongChang for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games, breaking a Guinness World Records title.

There was some speculation about whether the show was legal, but the company says all necessary South African Civil Aviation Authority and Department of Transport approvals to execute this once-off event were obtained.

Pictured: Absa chief executive Maria Ramos at the listing of the relaunched Absa Group on the JSE.

You can watch the drone show here:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsaSouthAfrica/videos/10155813200068251/

https://www.facebook.com/AbsaSouthAfrica/videos/10155816187468251/