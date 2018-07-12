.Net Developer-12 Months Contract

Role: .Net Developer

Duration: 12 Months (With renewal possibilities)

Location: Cape Town CBD

Description:

One of the Retail Giants is seeking skilled level .NET Developer to join their Cape Town Team working on a mature, workflow-driven application. Our client is seeking an enthusiastic developer looking to forge a career utilising the Microsoft stack, with an emphasis on .Net.

Responsibilities:

– Designing, planning and implementation of web and mobile applications.

– Resolution of technical production issues.

– Deployment and technical documentation of web and mobile applications.

– Build capacity & aid other team member

Minimum Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or related field.

– 6 + years of professional industry experience with software development, platform management and operations.

– First-hand experience developing with web programming languages (C#, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, etc) and/or mobile programming languages (Java, Android development).

– Experience working with SQL and relational databases.

– Experience working within an Agile/Scrum environment.

Technical skills:

– C#

– T-SQL

– Net MVC

– Web Forms framework

– Working knowledge of GIT

– Windows Forms Applications

– WCF

– Windows Services

– SQL Client

– JS

– Entity Framework and Knockout – bonus

– TFS and Automated Builds – bonus

