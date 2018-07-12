.Net Developer-12 Months Contract

Role: .Net Developer
Duration: 12 Months (With renewal possibilities)
Location: Cape Town CBD
Description:
One of the Retail Giants is seeking skilled level .NET Developer to join their Cape Town Team working on a mature, workflow-driven application. Our client is seeking an enthusiastic developer looking to forge a career utilising the Microsoft stack, with an emphasis on .Net.
Responsibilities:
– Designing, planning and implementation of web and mobile applications.
– Resolution of technical production issues.
– Deployment and technical documentation of web and mobile applications.
– Build capacity & aid other team member
Minimum Requirements:
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or related field.
– 6 + years of professional industry experience with software development, platform management and operations.
– First-hand experience developing with web programming languages (C#, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, etc) and/or mobile programming languages (Java, Android development).
– Experience working with SQL and relational databases.
– Experience working within an Agile/Scrum environment.
Technical skills:
– C#
– T-SQL
– Net MVC
– Web Forms framework
– Working knowledge of GIT
– Windows Forms Applications
– WCF
– Windows Services
– SQL Client
– JS
– Entity Framework and Knockout – bonus
– TFS and Automated Builds – bonus
