Payroll Systems Clerk

Ensuring all pay related queries are dealt with promptly and feedback is given within 48 hours.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

– Meeting of requested deadlines

– Ensuring accurate calculations of rate of pay changes.

– Processing of leave and sick leave

– Handling all of all payroll related queries

General

– Assist the Management and employees with payroll queries

– Provide support to HR and the Business areas on Epayroll loading

– Complete weekly checks on terminations and new hires

– Weekly checks on Epayroll- and flag any errors.

– Provide the business with the information that is required to load

– Assist the HR Team with SAP reporting

– Audit the various systems to ensure we are on track

– Track Bio Metric system and handle queries relating to the system

– Creating, maintaining and publishing standard operating procedures and documentation for all payroll related matters.

– Ensure all reports are extracted timeously & correctly

– Ensure provident fund and medical aid queries are resolved

– Undertaking adhoc projects and requests as required

– Job Requirements

– Qualifications

– Experience

– Knowledge and Skills

– Abilities/ Attributes

– Necessary for the position

– Post -matric qualification

– Minimum 3 years working in the Payroll Department

– Must have SAP/ HR experienceProficiency in MS Outlook, MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel is essentialStrong administration and organizational skillsNumerical accuracy and high methodical working methods are requiredStrong interpersonal and communication skillsAbility to liaise professionally with personnel at all levelsAbility to work without supervision, under pressure and meet strict deadlines.

– Analytical Problem solving Time Management Perseverance Patience- Approachability

