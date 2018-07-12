SA distributors get Commvault’s HyperScale

Last year, Commvault, global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, launched its HyperScale Appliance and HyperScale Software across international markets. These powerful, cloud-ready data infrastructure offerings are now available in South Africa, either directly through Commvault or through local distribution partners across the country.

Both the Commvault HyperScale Software and Commvault HyperScale Appliance are available directly through Commvault’s key distributors Drive Control, First Distribution and Pinnacle, as well as through the Commvault Partner Ecosystem. Commvault has created four easy Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) within its vendors and distributors, enabling the solution to be easily built into allied-vendor hardware offerings, negating the need to place multiple orders across different solutions.

Gerhard Fourie, district channel manager for South Africa at Commvault, comments: “This is a game changer for the South African market, where Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have a need for a relatively low-effort solution that can be deployed in custom environments. The HyperScale Software and HyperScale Appliance are both offered as ready-packed solutions, hand-in-hand with many key Commvault Alliance hardware partners, such as Cisco and Huawei, simplifying access to them.”

Commvault HyperScale Appliance and Commvault HyperScale Software provide customers with simplicity, elasticity, resiliency, flexibility and scale for managing secondary data. As a single, scale-out infrastructure solution offered in two ways, Commvault’s HyperScale solutions are configured to make it easy for partners to quote, sell, support and implement, giving South African businesses the ability to seamlessly replace legacy back up tools with a modern cloud-enabled data management solution.

The local availability of Commvault’s HyperScale Appliance and HyperScale Software addresses the transition that South African organisations are making towards leveraging their secondary storage as a way to advance business and Information Technology (IT) transformation initiatives. Fourie adds that these solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of the SME secondary storage market, by delivering a unified, modern data protection and management platform that delivers cloud-like services on-premise.

Fourie says that the new offerings allow customers, who previously endured the long process of buying and integrating new devices – plugging in new nodes – whenever they ran out of storage to “grow into” their storage environment over time, reducing their upfront capital outlay and bringing down their overall cost of ownership, making it more affordable.

“Businesses are constantly seeking ways to derive new value from secondary data, and their current architectures simply aren’t up to the demands of storing and managing increasing workloads while they evolve to newer environments,” says Fourie. “Customers can now benefit from true enterprise-scale coverage with an integrated modern scale-out approach to meet these demands, while adding market-leading data management software fully integrated into the strategy.”

The boxed solution, in collaboration with Commvault Allied Partner vendors, fits easily into any data management strategy, built to customer specification within the confines of each vendor’s hardware solution.

“The solutions are easy to specify, require little to no in-depth solution design, are easy to deploy into virtually any environment, and quick to deliver to customers,” says Fourie. He has indicated that until demand drives volumes, the only drawback may be lead times to arrive in-country.