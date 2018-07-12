UX Developer

UX Developer Cape Town R400k – R300k per annum Permanent Do you enjoy fulfilling a role with both Design and Development opportunities, then this is the role for you! Requirements:Relevant Degree / Diploma4+ Years’ experience in Front-end Web DevelopmentSkills and Responsibilities:Design: Digital design, branding and image creation Design implementation Wireframing and prototyping websites and interfaces Print design skills (beneficial) Collaborating with a team of writers and developers to meet the design needs within the deadline and client constraints Interpreting client and project design needs Maintaining a consistently high standard of design Contributing to blogs on our various web properties by producing infographics and other graphic assets such as animated gifs and iconography Maintaining and championing the brand Development: Translating designs to code, with support from front-end developers HTML5, CSS3 (SCSS), Javascript (preferred) Building functional, beautiful, websites and interfacesKeeping up with web trends and latest industry developments from a UX perspectiveUX: User research, testing, and iterating on designs according to requirements Planning user personas and journeys and applying this to design concepts Ensuring all processes and interactions are as intuitive and user-friendly as possible Technologies: HTML, CSS, Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Sketch, Mac, Javascript, Clojure, GitHubEmail your CV to (email address). You can also contact any of the consultants on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website at http://www.goldmantech.co.za .Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position