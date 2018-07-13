Applications Analyst (Junior)

Jul 13, 2018

Applications Analyst (Junior) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

Main Purpose of Job:

  • Responsible for Application Operations and Analysis.
  • The employee will be part of the Solutions team who are responsible for maintaining our clientâ€™s customer service level agreements with respect to their main software products.

Main Responsibilities:

The Application Analyst will be required to:

  • Take a high-level approach to both identifying, and permanently resolving recurring operational issues while maintaining excellent customer relationship and promoting a positive customer experience.
  • Diligently attend to customer queries logged through the Service Desk platform.
  • Perform daily health checks to ensure application related issues are pro-actively identified and addressed.
  • Form part of the rotational standby team to attend to high priority (P1) issues after-hours.

KPIâ€™S:

  • Resolve service requests and/or tickets logged by customers within timeframes associated to priority level.
  • Attend to all after hourâ€™s calls diligently during standby.
  • Perform daily health checks of all assigned sites.
  • Document solutions to new issues on Service Desk.
  • Implement projects within agreed upon deadlines.
  • Attend regular internal training sessions and complete external training as set out in Personal Development Plan (PDP).

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Senior Certificate
  • Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)
  • 1-2 yearsâ€™ experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis
  • A knowledge of relational database and stored procedures
  • Be comfortable constructing SQL queriesÂ 
  • Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) experience advantageousÂ 
  • Unix scripting experience advantageous
  • Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.Â 

Personal Attributes:

  • Be able to work in a team
  • Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach
  • Self-motivated and self-managedÂ 
  • Be able to use initiative and take ownership of tasks
  • Be able to learn fast and willing to self-study when necessary
  • Able to communicate effectivelyÂ 
  • Report on progress and raise issues / problems when necessary
  • Be willing and able to travel outside the borders of South Africa when required

Key Competencies & Skills:

  • Creativity and proactive approach to problem solving
  • Qualification and experience in ORACLE PL/SQL
  • Good written and verbal communication
  • Understanding of relational databases
  • Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies
  • Exposure to/understanding of Financial Services Industry

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position