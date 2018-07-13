Applications Analyst (Junior)

Applications Analyst (Junior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

Main Purpose of Job:

Responsible for Application Operations and Analysis.

The employee will be part of the Solutions team who are responsible for maintaining our clientâ€™s customer service level agreements with respect to their main software products.

Main Responsibilities:

The Application Analyst will be required to:

Take a high-level approach to both identifying, and permanently resolving recurring operational issues while maintaining excellent customer relationship and promoting a positive customer experience.

Diligently attend to customer queries logged through the Service Desk platform.

Perform daily health checks to ensure application related issues are pro-actively identified and addressed.

Form part of the rotational standby team to attend to high priority (P1) issues after-hours.

KPIâ€™S:

Resolve service requests and/or tickets logged by customers within timeframes associated to priority level.

Attend to all after hourâ€™s calls diligently during standby.

Perform daily health checks of all assigned sites.

Document solutions to new issues on Service Desk.

Implement projects within agreed upon deadlines.

Attend regular internal training sessions and complete external training as set out in Personal Development Plan (PDP).

Qualifications & Experience:

Senior Certificate

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)

1-2 yearsâ€™ experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis

A knowledge of relational database and stored procedures

Be comfortable constructing SQL queriesÂ

Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) experience advantageousÂ

Unix scripting experience advantageous

Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.Â

Personal Attributes:

Be able to work in a team

Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach

Self-motivated and self-managedÂ

Be able to use initiative and take ownership of tasks

Be able to learn fast and willing to self-study when necessary

Able to communicate effectivelyÂ

Report on progress and raise issues / problems when necessary

Be willing and able to travel outside the borders of South Africa when required

Key Competencies & Skills:

Creativity and proactive approach to problem solving

Qualification and experience in ORACLE PL/SQL

Good written and verbal communication

Understanding of relational databases

Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies

Exposure to/understanding of Financial Services Industry

