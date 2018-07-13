Applications Analyst (Junior) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.
Main Purpose of Job:
- Responsible for Application Operations and Analysis.
- The employee will be part of the Solutions team who are responsible for maintaining our clientâ€™s customer service level agreements with respect to their main software products.
Main Responsibilities:
The Application Analyst will be required to:
- Take a high-level approach to both identifying, and permanently resolving recurring operational issues while maintaining excellent customer relationship and promoting a positive customer experience.
- Diligently attend to customer queries logged through the Service Desk platform.
- Perform daily health checks to ensure application related issues are pro-actively identified and addressed.
- Form part of the rotational standby team to attend to high priority (P1) issues after-hours.
KPIâ€™S:
- Resolve service requests and/or tickets logged by customers within timeframes associated to priority level.
- Attend to all after hourâ€™s calls diligently during standby.
- Perform daily health checks of all assigned sites.
- Document solutions to new issues on Service Desk.
- Implement projects within agreed upon deadlines.
- Attend regular internal training sessions and complete external training as set out in Personal Development Plan (PDP).
Qualifications & Experience:
- Senior Certificate
- Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)
- 1-2 yearsâ€™ experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis
- A knowledge of relational database and stored procedures
- Be comfortable constructing SQL queriesÂ
- Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) experience advantageousÂ
- Unix scripting experience advantageous
- Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.Â
Personal Attributes:
- Be able to work in a team
- Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach
- Self-motivated and self-managedÂ
- Be able to use initiative and take ownership of tasks
- Be able to learn fast and willing to self-study when necessary
- Able to communicate effectivelyÂ
- Report on progress and raise issues / problems when necessary
- Be willing and able to travel outside the borders of South Africa when required
Key Competencies & Skills:
- Creativity and proactive approach to problem solving
- Qualification and experience in ORACLE PL/SQL
- Good written and verbal communication
- Understanding of relational databases
- Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies
- Exposure to/understanding of Financial Services Industry
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)