Intel debuts six-core Xeon processor

Intel has released the new Intel Xeon E-2100 processor, the successor to the Intel Xeon E3 and designed for entry-level workstations that provide creators with powerful, single-threaded application performance with a platform optimised for reliability and affordability.

“With today’s workloads, aging workstations impede productivity, collaboration and creativity,” says Jennifer Huffstetler, vice-president and GM: data centre product management at Intel. “The release of the Intel Xeon E processor is intended to deliver the essential performance and visuals for entry workstations, as well as optimising the innovative form factors, designs and diverse requirements of our customers.”

The new Intel Xeon E processor delivers a powerful combination of performance and capabilities for entry-level workstations. They are architected and crafted for the demands of creative professionals.

Compared with its predecessor, the new processor offers higher max turbo frequency, faster DRAM speeds, enhanced I/O, and advanced security and reliability features. These processors are available with Intel UHD graphics supported by a broad set of workstation application.

The Intel Xeon E-2100 processor is a six-core processor targeted at entry-level workstations. The combination of two additional cores and higher single-core turbo frequency delivers increases in performance across workstation benchmarks as compared with previous four-core entry workstation processors.

The processor offers Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory, a key feature to maximise data integrity, to help improve system stability and to reduce the possibility of silent data corruption.

Workstations powered by Intel Xeon processors meet the diversified demands of creative professionals in fields such as architecture, engineering, media and entertainment, and financial services.

The Intel Xeon E processor is the latest addition to Intel’s portfolio of workstation-optimised processors, which also includes Intel Xeon Scalable processors (delivering breakthrough dual-socket performance for the most advanced workstation professionals), and Intel Xeon W processors (targeting mainstream workstations with a combination of performance, enhanced memory capabilities, and hardware-enhanced security and reliability features).

The new semiconductor features:

* Up to six cores and 12 threads

* Up to 4.7 GHz using Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0

* Up to 64Gb DDR4 ECC 2666MHz

* Available with Intel UHD Graphics 630 supporting 4K UHD with built-in HEVC 10-bit hardware acceleration delivers enhanced 4K media decoding and encoding

* Up to 40 lanes of PCIe for graphics, storage and network expandability

* Support for USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt technology

* Support for Intel Optane memory for a faster, smoother and responsive computing experience

* Advanced hardware-enhanced security with Intel vPro technology and enhanced Intel Software Guard Extensions Support for Intel Ethernet and Intel Wireless-AC networking.