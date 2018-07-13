Intel to acquire eASIC

Intel plans to expand its programmable solutions portfolio to include structured ASICs by acquiring eASIC, a structured ASICs provider.

eASIC has a 19-year success record and leading products. It’s team will join Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group.

Having a structured ASICs offering will help Intel better address high-performance and power-constrained applications that challenge customers in market segments like 4G and 5G wireless, networking and IoT.

It will also enable the company to provide a low-cost, automated conversion process from FPGAs (including competing FPGAs) to structured ASICs.

Longer term, Intel aims to architect a new class of programmable chip that takes advantage of Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology to combine Intel FPGAs with structured ASICs in a system in package solution.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018 after customary closing conditions are met.