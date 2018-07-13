Nokia, China Mobile in EUR 1bn frame agreement

Nokia and China Mobile have signed a one-year frame agreement – valued at up to EUR 1-billion – to support the Chinese mobile operator’s transition to a future-oriented network infrastructure, while providing seamless connectivity to more efficiently meet growing data traffic demand.

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide China Mobile with best-in-class, end-to-end technology solutions to enable a next-generation network for the age of the cloud and machine communications.

Nokia will provide additional elements of its mobile radio access and core portfolio in addition to fixed access, IP routing and optical transport, customer experience management, as well as its services expertise delivering the quality, speed and reliability needed.

Going forward, Nokia and China Mobile will work closely to define the products and services that will enable the operator to explore new opportunities in vertical markets. Nokia and China Mobile have signed a memorandum of understanding for research and testing of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities of next-generation networks for the delivery of intelligent network optimization and radio resource management.

The frame agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between Nokia and China Mobile in developing, trialing and deploying new technologies to enable seamless cloud connectivity and faster, more affordable internet access, meeting new demand while evolving networks for the future.

The agreement was signed at the recent Sino-German Economic Forum by Li Huidi, Vice President of China Mobile, and Hans-Jürgen Bill, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Nokia and also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nokia Networks GmbH & Co KG in Germany. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also attended the forum.

Mike Wang, President of Nokia Shanghai Bell, says: “This is a highly significant agreement with our longstanding partner that consolidates Nokia’s position as a leading provider of next-generation technologies and services in China. We are committed to delivering industry-leading, end-to-end capabilities that will allow operators to dramatically increase performance, which will introduce new possibilities for networks of the future.”