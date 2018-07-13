Project Manager IT

PROJECT MANAGER- GAIN EXPOSURE TO CLIENT FACING AND PLATFORM SOLUTIONS -CAPE TOWN CBD (R40K-R50K PM)

This is an excellent opportunity for a PROJECT MANAGER to become INVOLVED WITH CLIENT FACING. This position is in CAPE TOWN CBD with FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS and pays up to R50K per month.

The role:

Working in close unison with the Customer Relationship Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the successful onboarding of new clients to the company’s distribution platform. You would need to effectively manage the entire process, which starts once a new deal has been signed all the way through to the customer being fully operational on the platform. You will need to engage with various clients and staff throughout the entire process which will range from enterprise customers to smaller customers.

The company:

With strong financial backing this company has created a B2B platform that enables customers, distributors and suppliers to engage more effectively with one another while driving their product through the IT channel. This channel has a growing number of global vendors who provide access to some of the worlds most trusted and used product and services. With a presence that continues to grow in South Africa this company’s aim is to expand further into a European market as well.

Requirements:

– Relevant degree or diploma

– At least 3 years’ project management experience

– Some Understanding of software or IT models

– Would be an advantage to have experience in IT enabled business projects

