Senior developer

Jul 13, 2018

Opportunity for a Senior Developer – based in Cape TownMinimum Qualifications:

  • Diploma / Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • 6+ years Software Development experience. (3+years as a Senior Developer)
  • Grade 12. Please provide Matric Certificate.

Skills Required:

  • At least 6 years’ experience in developing Information Systems using Microsoft technologies.
  • C#.NET, MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI, CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
  • LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.
  • Ability to write SQL queries
  • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.
  • Unit Testing.

Responsibilities:

  • Developutilisingvarious Microsoft technologies
  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issuesandtimelines.
  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
  • Research, development and apply new technologies.
  • Buildingofcustom web services as well as their consumption.
  • Maintenance of existing systems.
  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional anduser friendlyexperience, as designed by the user experience designers.
  • Peer Code Review
  • Deployments for Production and UAT
  • Other ad-hoc tasks by management discretion

Salary:

R 30 000 – R 45000 (Negotiable) per month depending on work experience and skill level.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).

