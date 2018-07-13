Senior developer

Opportunity for a Senior Developer – based in Cape TownMinimum Qualifications:

Diploma / Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.

6+ years Software Development experience. (3+years as a Senior Developer)

Grade 12. Please provide Matric Certificate.

Skills Required:

At least 6 years’ experience in developing Information Systems using Microsoft technologies.

C#.NET, MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI, CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.

Ability to write SQL queries

SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Responsibilities:

Developutilisingvarious Microsoft technologies

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issuesandtimelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Buildingofcustom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional anduser friendlyexperience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review

Deployments for Production and UAT

Other ad-hoc tasks by management discretion

Salary:

R 30 000 – R 45000 (Negotiable) per month depending on work experience and skill level.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).

Learn more/Apply for this position