Opportunity for a Senior Developer – based in Cape TownMinimum Qualifications:
- Diploma / Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
- 6+ years Software Development experience. (3+years as a Senior Developer)
- Grade 12. Please provide Matric Certificate.
Skills Required:
- At least 6 years’ experience in developing Information Systems using Microsoft technologies.
- C#.NET, MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI, CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.
- Ability to write SQL queries
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
Responsibilities:
- Developutilisingvarious Microsoft technologies
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issuesandtimelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Buildingofcustom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional anduser friendlyexperience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review
- Deployments for Production and UAT
- Other ad-hoc tasks by management discretion
Salary:
R 30 000 – R 45000 (Negotiable) per month depending on work experience and skill level.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).