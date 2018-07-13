SQL Programmer

Our client, a leader in debt counselling and management services is looking for an intelligent, self-motivated, hardworking and highly skilled SQL Programmer to be based at their offices in Cape Town CBD.ResponsibilitiesYou will be part of a Business Intelligence Team to deliver business insight from data analytics to guide strategy, tactics and execution.You’ll need to find the right data sets, understand data content and structure, blend and transform data, format data for analysis, visualize data and find patterns, and explain the meanings of the patterns.You’ll be able to validate the findings and deliver value to the goal of the BI Team – ranging from short term tactical wins to steering mid-long term business strategy, innovation and creating new opportunities.Experience/Minimum requirement:

Strong SQL programming / BI Development skills

Strong experience on Data warehousing: Designing database. Strong T-SQL (querying the database). Strong ETL (Extract, Transform and Load). Installation and maintenance of PostgreSQL or MySQL.

Strong Business Intelligence: Reporting. Visualization – Knowledge of Alteryx or Microsoft Visio would be an advantage. Provide recommendations or insights on pattern findings to guide business strategy.

Programming skills on HTML and PHP would be an advantage.

Skills:

Intermediate Excel skills.

MS VBA (Advantageous).

Defining tables, ranges.

VLOOKUP, index match.

Array Formulas (CSE).

Creating graphs.

Visualization of data.

Educational requirements:

Bachelor’s degree Mathematics or Computer Science or Information Technology.

Relevant SQL certificates would be an advantage.

Other attributes:

Self-starter

Team oriented

Flexible

Innovative

Solution and results driven

Please send your CV to (email address) or you can contact Xolani on (contact number).

