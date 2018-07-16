All systems go for township tech fest

The organisers of eKasi Tech Fest say it’s “all systems go” for the technology event taking place from 18 to 20 October 2018 at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto

Over the three days, the festival will host a number of relevant platforms including the Gauteng Gaming Community Cup, interactive panel discussions and exhibitions.

The eKasi Tech Fest will also provide indie game developers with the opportunity to present their games and stand a chance to be incubated by Maxum Digital.

Building up to the event will be a series of talks hosted in partnership with Maxum Digital every last Thursday of the month. The Maxum eKasi Gaming Talks will be a platform to share knowledge with key industry players on issues related to the township tech and gaming ecosystem.

eKasi Tech Fest is calling out to gamers across Gauteng to take part in the Gauteng Gaming Community Cup Tournament.

The GGCT final will take place at the tech festival on 20 October 2018. There will be knock-out stages that will take place in different regions within province, starting in August.