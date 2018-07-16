Canon gets EcoVadis gold rating for sustainability

Canon has been awarded the EcoVadis gold rating, for a fourth consecutive year, positioning the company within the top 5% for sustainability performance.

To decide company ratings, the EcoVadis CSR analysis system assesses 21 criteria across four themes of environment, fair labour practices, ethics/fair business practices and supply chain. Canon submitted data relating to CSR practices across its businesses to support these themes.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded a gold rating from EcoVadis, further demonstrating why our customers and partners can trust in our sustainability credentials,” comments Stuart Poore, EMEA director of sustainability and government affairs. “Sustainability is at the heart of what we do and by delivering environmental benefits through our people and products, we are powerfully demonstrating commitment to our philosophy of Kyosei: living and working together for the common good.”

EcoVadis is an independent CSR assessment agency. Its unique CSR assessment methodology covers 150 purchasing categories, 110 countries, and 21 CSR indicators. The methodology is also built on international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000.