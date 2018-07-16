Developer – Java
The developer is primarily responsible for creating, enhancing, integrating and maintaining complex custom-designed and off-the-shell software systems.
Responsibilities:
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:
– Development: Defects and some analysis: Change Requests – Simple / Complicated
– Development and some analysis: Change Requests – Complex (ETE)
– Software development and maintenance:
– Develop software according to functional and technical specifications
– Follow SDLC requirements
– Ensure developed software is unit-tested and peer-reviewed
– Provide assistance with test case creation
– Work with analysts and testers to implement code that meets defined user requirements.
– Perform own unit testing and provide test scenarios for quality assurance testing.
– Ensure software is under version control, and developed and released from the correct stream
– Ensure all work is done against a case, updating the case tracking tool as prescribed
– Provide regular progress updates
– Progress Communication: ensure tracking systems are kept up to date and that delivery leads are aware of any issues relating to assigned work.
– Documentation: ensure system documentation, release notes, installation notes and user guides are created and maintained.
Qualifications and Experience Required
– Formal qualification (Degree or diploma in IT or Engineering) as per matrix
– Relevant working experience as per matrix
– Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies
– Exposure to version control software (e.g. Rational ClearCase, Windows SourceSafe, etc.)
– Understanding of Client/Server and integration technologies
– Some knowledge of UML and UML related Case tools (e.g. Enterprise Architect, Rational Rose, etc.)
– Ability to understand and solve debug technology specific exceptions
– Be able to grasp the bigger picture impact of what specific work requirement entail (i.e. understand the wider context and impact of what he/she is working on).
Technology Specific Requirements
– Java
– Java SE 5 or Java SE 6
– Enterprise Java
– Java EE 5
– Strong working experience in Java software development technologies (Java/J2EE design patterns, Unix experience)
– Application servers
– Java EE application server experience (Weblogic 10 or higher)
– Servlet containers
– Exposure to web servlet containers (Tomcat 5 or higher, Jetty)
– Build tools
– ANT
– MAVEN
– Web services
– Exposure to popular web service utilities (CXF, Axis) and specifications (JAX-WS)
– XML languages
– Exposure to XML, XPath, XSL, XSD
– Front end
– JSP, Javascript, HTML
– Open source frameworks
– MVC frameworks e.g. Struts and Spring MVC
– Object relational mapping frameworks e.g. Hibernate
– Enterprise integration pattern frameworks e.g. Camel
– Inversion of control frameworks e.g. Spring
– CORBA
– IONA Orbix
Experience level and qualification:
– Degree or Diploma in IT or engineering preferred,
– 2 + years’ experience