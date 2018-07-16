Developer – Java

The developer is primarily responsible for creating, enhancing, integrating and maintaining complex custom-designed and off-the-shell software systems.

Responsibilities:

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

– Development: Defects and some analysis: Change Requests – Simple / Complicated

– Development and some analysis: Change Requests – Complex (ETE)

– Software development and maintenance:

– Develop software according to functional and technical specifications

– Follow SDLC requirements

– Ensure developed software is unit-tested and peer-reviewed

– Provide assistance with test case creation

– Work with analysts and testers to implement code that meets defined user requirements.

– Perform own unit testing and provide test scenarios for quality assurance testing.

– Ensure software is under version control, and developed and released from the correct stream

– Ensure all work is done against a case, updating the case tracking tool as prescribed

– Provide regular progress updates

– Progress Communication: ensure tracking systems are kept up to date and that delivery leads are aware of any issues relating to assigned work.

– Documentation: ensure system documentation, release notes, installation notes and user guides are created and maintained.

Qualifications and Experience Required

– Formal qualification (Degree or diploma in IT or Engineering) as per matrix

– Relevant working experience as per matrix

– Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies

– Exposure to version control software (e.g. Rational ClearCase, Windows SourceSafe, etc.)

– Understanding of Client/Server and integration technologies

– Some knowledge of UML and UML related Case tools (e.g. Enterprise Architect, Rational Rose, etc.)

– Ability to understand and solve debug technology specific exceptions

– Be able to grasp the bigger picture impact of what specific work requirement entail (i.e. understand the wider context and impact of what he/she is working on).

Technology Specific Requirements

– Java

– Java SE 5 or Java SE 6

– Enterprise Java

– Java EE 5

– Strong working experience in Java software development technologies (Java/J2EE design patterns, Unix experience)

– Application servers

– Java EE application server experience (Weblogic 10 or higher)

– Servlet containers

– Exposure to web servlet containers (Tomcat 5 or higher, Jetty)

– Build tools

– ANT

– MAVEN

– Web services

– Exposure to popular web service utilities (CXF, Axis) and specifications (JAX-WS)

– XML languages

– Exposure to XML, XPath, XSL, XSD

– Front end

– JSP, Javascript, HTML

– Open source frameworks

– MVC frameworks e.g. Struts and Spring MVC

– Object relational mapping frameworks e.g. Hibernate

– Enterprise integration pattern frameworks e.g. Camel

– Inversion of control frameworks e.g. Spring

– CORBA

– IONA Orbix

Experience level and qualification:

– Degree or Diploma in IT or engineering preferred,

– 2 + years’ experience

