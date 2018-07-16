Malibongwe Drive closure postponed

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has advises motorists that the scheduled roadworks on Malibongwe Drive (R512) have been pushed forward to commence on 22 July 2018 until 05 August 2018.

The closure would have affected R512’s northbound section with traffic accommodated on the southbound carriageway at Epsom Avenue to River Road intersection.

The 700m stretch in the northbound section between Epsom Avenue and Boundary Road would have been completely closed off to traffic.

Postponing the roadworks will provide the department ample time to constructively engage with business, residents as well as other stakeholders and in the process minimize travel and economic disruptions in and around the affected area.

The department plans to conduct a milling off exercise of the existing surface and replacing it with new asphalt to improve the route’s ability to carry traffic at adequate speeds whilst also enhancing road safety over the long term.

Routes R114 (P39/1); Witkoppen (P70/1) and Northumberland/Christiaan De Wet (P139/1) are also expected to be affected by the roadworks.