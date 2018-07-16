Ruckus launches cloud-ready partner program

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, has announced the addition of its new Cloud-Ready Specialisation Program for channel partners.

Designed specifically to help Ruckus channel partners expand into new, fast-growing market segments and gain renewable revenue streams, the program includes comprehensive tools, training, technical support and incentives to enable new and existing Ruckus Ready channel partners drive Ruckus cloud sales.

Market research firm IDC reports that cloud-managed WiFi is growing at double-digit rates year-over-year, making it the fastest growing segment of the WiFi infrastructure market. More organisations are seeking out a cloud WLAN management solution for their distributed WiFi sites due to its many advantages, including faster scalability, ease of management, and a pay-as-you-grow subscription model.

The new Ruckus Cloud-Ready Specialisation Program is designed to equip channel partners with the knowledge and resources required to address this growing demand and win new Ruckus Cloud WiFi customers.

“We are committed to helping channel partners differentiate themselves through our specialisation programs,” says Bart Giordano, vice-president of business development and cloud services. “Our new Cloud-Ready Specialisation program gives channel partners the right tools, support and incentives to address customer requirements across vertical markets such as retail, small-and-medium business, hospitality and education.”

Available to Select- and Elite-level partners, the Cloud-Ready Specialisation Program provides valuable incentives along with “white glove” sales and marketing support to help partners successfully win new Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi business. Exclusive benefits include:

* Promotional discounts for Ruckus Cloud WiFi.

* Market Development Funds (MDF) – partners who meet the program requirements are eligible for MDF to help support their marketing efforts.

* Sales leads for prospective clients – leads from organisations that have requested trials of Ruckus Cloud WiFi.

* Engineering and tech support – dedicated Ruckus Cloud experts, including account managers and technical experts, and access to 24/7 technical support, designed to ensure company and partner success.

* Ruckus Networks Cloud Specialization badge – recognising your organisation as an official Ruckus Cloud-Ready Specialisation partner.

The program adds to the existing Ruckus Partner Specialisation programs, including Smart Cities, Large Public Venue and Education programs.