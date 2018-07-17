Clayton Naidoo is new Cisco GM

Cisco has appointed Clayton Naidoo as the new GM for sub-Saharan Africa, based out of the Johannesburg office in South Africa.

In his role, Naidoo will oversee the implementation of Cisco’s strategy in the region, executing a vision that delivers transformational value to customers and partners. Additionally, he will develop strategic relationships across the entire ecosystem to drive a digital agenda for sub-Saharan Africa.

“Clayton Naidoo’s appointment is opportune as Cisco builds momentum at the forefront of digital transformation efforts for governments and businesses in Africa. There is huge potential for the region to reap benefits from helping customers and partners create value in a connected, digital world; unlocking new revenue streams; delivering better customer and citizen service; and creating employment,” said David Meads, Cisco vice-president for Africa and Middle East.

Naidoo joined Cisco in 2007 and was most recently head of digital transformation with a particular focus on the public sector and large enterprise clients.

In his new role Naidoo will report to Meads.

“Being able to make an internal appointment is in line with Cisco’s philosophy to grow and recognize talent. It is also credit to Clayton’s broad understanding and experience at Cisco having previously managed channel, sales and the public sector portfolio,” he says.

Naidoo holds a Master in Business Administration and a Diploma in Advanced Management.