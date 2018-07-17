Plantronics, Polycom acquisition good news for resellers

Last week Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan African vendors Plantronics and Polycom wrapped up an acquisition that the companies say will bring customers a premier, comprehensive communications and collaboration experience for their UCC ecosystem.

The good news for Westcon-Comstor resellers is that as the local value-added for both vendors, the transition will be a smooth, business as usual process for its partners.

“The finalisation of the Plantronics acquisition of Polycom represents a huge opportunity for their partners as it brings together differing solutions within the unified communications space, to create a seamless and immersive communications collaboration offering for customers,” says Rentia Booysen, business unit manager: collaboration at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The joint range offered by the companies will provide our resellers access to a broad portfolio and integrated solutions, that spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services. Customers will now be able to choose the platforms and systems that work best for your environment.”

A huge benefit for Westcon-Comstor resellers is that as the existing value-added distributor for both vendors in the region, there will be little to no disruption to partners as a result of the acquisition.

Today, Plantronics is focused on voice, video, content, and cloud solutions for what it describes as “every place that technology touches people as they work, share, collaborate, and play”. Now with the combination of the video conferencing solutions and expertise of the Polycom portfolio, the combined business can offer clients a premium experience regardless of the UCC solution they elect to use in their business.

Plantronics resellers in the region, outside of South Africa, can also take advantage of a host of product promotions currently being run in Mauritius, Kenya and Nigeria.

“The notion of working anywhere and on any device is hugely attractive to the modern business, which is why the on-premise, cloud (service provider) and hybrid platforms, offered by the companies provide customers flexibility in their choice of solutions.

“The concept of working from home is also growing in popularity across Africa as we are increasingly faced with rising fuel costs, traffic issues caused by the pressure we face as growing and emerging economies, as well as a change in thinking by businesses that support productivity no matter where you are. As a distributor of both vendors we are excited to see what the now expanded Plantronics will bring to our partner channel,” ends Booysen.