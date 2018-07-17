Richard Peasey joins Marval Africa

Richard Peasey, former chief information security officer for Absa, has joined Marval Africa’s team as managing executive.

Peasey will be driving new strategic goals and objectives in transitioning the local office into a stronger sales focused organisation.

This comes after Marval Africa’s 10th anniversary in South Africa and its recent award as Marval’s Global Project of the Year 2017 winner.

Peasey’s appointment will further bolster Marval Africa’s renewed focus in Africa and drive the local market a lot more aggressively as a leading supplier of enterprise- and IT service management (ITSM), and governance solutions.

Peasey comes from a financial IT background, having spent over 30 years at the Absa Group in various roles within IT. His responsibilities have spanned those of business information officer to chief information security officer, an office which Peasey held in conjunction with being head of IT solution delivery until mid-2007.

After leaving the financial industry, Peasey focused on consulting services, project and transformation management, IT process and governance delivery and various business critical functions, before joining the Marval team.

Edward Carbutt, executive director at Marval Africa, comments: “We have an established presence in South Africa and built solutions for many large brands in the market, however, we aim to be the name synonymous with service management solutions in South Africa and throughout the rest of Africa. Peasey joining our team allows us to streamline our internal processes improving the provision of quality service delivery across the board, resulting in the strengthening of our brand and creating a formidable reputation which underpins our capabilities and success. Our customers will further benefit from our strengthened position, augmenting their competitive advantage in their respective markets.”

With his experience in information services and project delivery in the financial sector – an industry that is typically strictly regulated – Peasey’s track record in governance, transformation, management and solution delivery ensures he is well suited to his role at Marval Africa.

“The experience I have gained over the years has equipped me to use these disciplines to full effect within the Marval Africa environment,” he says. “The organisation has traditionally focused at the technology layer of enterprise service management solutions.

“Our aim is to elevate the profile of the Marval brand by combining skilled resources, defined processes and leading-edge software to all areas of business. One of my objectives is to structure Marval Africa into a stronger solutions-based organisation that combines people, processes and technology rather than having a purely technical and software orientated approach.”