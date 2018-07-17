Xerox workplace solutions boost mobility, security

With mobility and security dominating today’s workplace, Xerox has responded with new solutions that safeguard both data and devices while offering greater cost control.

Xerox Workplace Solutions includes print management and mobility offerings available in cloud or on-premise server versions. Ideal for companies operating fleets of printers and multifunction devices, the new offerings ensure customers’ print devices are as connected as their employees are-without sacrificing convenience, security or affordability.

“The development of Xerox Workplace Solutions is our way of walking-the-walk by delivering market-leading security and mobility features while helping customers drive costs out of their print environment,” says Tracey Koziol, senior vice-president: workplace solutions business group at Xerox.

Beyond enabling printing from any mobile device, Xerox Workplace Solutions provides two innovative security offerings designed to guard data and device accessibility:

* Content Security enhances security procedures and protects intellectual property by monitoring all content that is printed, copied or scanned. It provides enterprises with another layer of protection, automatically notifying content owners or administrators if sensitive information is being printed or shared. This feature is especially valuable for organizations that regularly handle sensitive or confidential information.

* Mobile Phone Unlock provides convenience and cost savings by enabling a mobile phone to unlock and authenticate Xerox AltaLink and VersaLink devices. This feature eliminates the need for costly card readers and their proximity cards. Users are authenticated by the Xerox Print Portal app on their phone and the Near Field Communication built into the devices’ user interface (UI). Most mobile devices can also authenticate by scanning QR codes found on the UI of Xerox printers.

Additional features in the Xerox Workplace Solutions portfolio include:

* Reporting dashboard enables a better understanding of device usage and costs by aggregating network-printing statistics in one place for analysis and monitoring.

* Essential print rules restrict access to devices or features at the user or group level, enhancing cost control capabilities. For example, administrators could restrict access to printers during non-working hours.

* A lower cost printing option for converting mobile documents to a print-ready format.

* Support for the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 government encryption standard, a requirement in many federal offices and regulated industries.