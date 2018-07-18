ESET launches updated MSP Administrator

ESET has launched a new online licensing management system to provide MSPs visibility into customer licenses, their usage and activated devices.

The new ESET MSP Administrator (EMA) offers one aggregated dashboard with drill-down functionality, where MSPs can create multiple customers and license holders, and manage their specific settings.

As customers’ needs change, MSPs can rapidly upgrade or downgrade seat counts accordingly.

EMA, used in combination with ESET’s Direct Endpoint Management plugins for RMM tools such as ConnectWise Automate, SolarWinds N-Central or Autotask AEM, or with ESET Security Management Center, saves time on back office processes.

EMA’s flexibility is also supported by integrated billing reports that enable the MSP administrators to manage billing information for each customer and estimate expected costs.

It is also designed for use on tablets and mobile devices for easy access, but remains secure by requiring two-step authentication for every user created.

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO pf ESET Southern Africa, says: “Businesses need reliable and non-disruptive solutions, EMA is yet another ESET product designed to meet MSP requirements so that they can resolve any ordering and licensing tasks quickly and easily, taking effective care of their client’s business security.”