Most users can’t be bothered with security

The majority of Internet users are annoyed with web and phone security measures.

Researcher from Fico found that, out of 2 000 polled adults, 81% don’t see the need for what they call unnecessary security procedures.

The poll found that 64% of the respondents are not happy about the need for elaborate passwords featuring a mix of numbers, symbols and capital letters, and 71% would rather not deal with captcha codes, as they often have illegible words.

Overall, more than two-thirds of people (71%) think there are too many security measures nowadays, and 58% are irritated about having to remember email addresses to recover passwords. A massive 78% said they struggle to keep track of all their passwords.

“It’s important to provide consumers with smooth, easy customer experience, but at the same time, people need to be educated that security measures are necessary,” says Marty Kamden, CMO of NordVPN. “Hacking, ransomware and phishing are on a historical rise all over the world.

“People need to use strong passwords and take precautions when going online. However, there are ways to make this easier.”

Meanwhile, more than half of the respondents (55%) said they had been victims of banking fraud.

NordVPN outlines some online security tips to make it easier for consumers to deal with security measures while staying safe online.

* Use a password manager. Perhaps the most basic requirement for any online account setup is using strong passwords and choosing different passwords for different accounts. Weak passwords make it simple for hackers to break into an account. A strong password has a minimum of 12 characters and includes a strong mix of letters, numbers and characters. In order to easily track all your passwords, it’s recommended to use a password manager, such as truekey.com, LastPass and 1Password.

* Don’t forget to install the latest security updates. Security updates often contain patches for recent vulnerabilities, which hackers are looking to exploit. It takes just a few minutes, and the update lasts more than a month.

* Don’t open anything suspicious you get through email. Delete dubious emails from your bank, ISP, credit card company, etc. Never click on any links or attachments in emails you’re not expecting. Never give your personal details if asked via email.

* Back up all data. Back up your data on an alternate device and keep it unplugged and stored away. Backing up data regularly is the best way to protect yourself from ransomware because only unique information is valuable. It’s an easy and fast process with a long term impact.

* Use a VPN for additional safety. Using a VPN when browsing can protect you against malware that targets online access points. That’s especially relevant when using a public hotspot. However, keep in mind that a VPN cannot protect you from downloading malware. While a VPN encrypts your activity online, you should be careful when downloading and opening certain files or links.

* Close pop-up windows safely. Ransomware developers often use pop-up windows that warn you of some kind of malware. Don’t click on the window – instead, close it with a keyboard command or by clicking on your taskbar.

* Use anti-virus programs. Make sure you have installed one of the latest reputable anti-virus programs to make sure you are fully protected.