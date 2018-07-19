Brad Pulford is Dell EMC channel & distribution GM

Brad Pulford has been appointed as its new channel and distribution lead at Dell EMC South Africa.

Pulford, well-known in technology and business circles, has been with Dell EMC for more than a decade and previously led the company’s enterprise solutions group as its director.

Already active in his new role, he will oversee Dell EMC’s local and regional channel relationships as well as focus on the distribution and retail markets.

“I’m very optimistic about what lies ahead and to lead a very important part of our business. It’s a critical component to Dell EMC’s plans, which is why we invest heavily in senior leadership for the channel ecosystem. The value the channel brings to our customers through skills, IT capability, services, coverage and supply chain management is very important to the transformation of customers.”

Pulford and his team are covering channels for systems integrators, resellers, consumer retail, as well as distribution. It fits with the Dell EMC vision of bringing the power of digital transformation end to end across its four pillars, something channel partners are a crucial part of.

“We have a great coverage portfolio and have been talking about our four pillars: IT, digital, security and workforce transformation. We could not introduce those and drive them to our customers in a meaningful way without the channel ecosystem being harmonised.

“A huge amount of capability exists within the channel. Helping harness those capabilities and extending them in terms of the value they bring to customers – to help customers with their outcomes – is important.”

To make this vision real, Pulford will look to ensure the channel and distribution programmes are well aligned with partners, as well as harmonised across the various sectors and offerings.

“The channel has always been fundamental to our approach,” says Doug Woolley, GM of Dell EMC South Africa. “Brad and his team will continue to grow our value proposition to the market, to help South Africa and other SADC countries modernise and transform for this new era.”