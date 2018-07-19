Collaborative learning with Epson’s ultra-short-throw projectors

Epson’s latest education projectors bring learning to life, with the new laser EB-710Ui, boasting ultra-bright 100-inch Full HD images and finger-touch interactivity, while the EB-696Ui – one of 11 models in the new EB-600 series range – promises everything from full HD resolution to a built-in 16w speaker and microphone input.

Epson recently launched the EB-710Ui and EB-696Ui at EduWeek Africa in Johannesburg, which were showcased alongside the EB-695Wi and EB-680Wi – also part of the EB-600 series education range.

The EB-710Ui is the first laser WUXGA ultra-short throw interactive display specifically geared for educational purposes. It features a laser-light source for easy maintenance and a longer lifespan, and a five-year or 12 000 hour warranty for peace of mind.

“At its core the EB-710Ui uses Epson’s 3LCD technology and its laser-light source for clear, crisp and bright Full HD images,” says Timothy Wilson, VI account manager at Epson South Africa. “The EB-710Ui projects 4 000 lumens of Colour Light Output (CLO), which make images ultra-bright and easily viewable in any ambient light conditions, even in bright sunlight.”

The EB-696Ui is the ultimate teaching solution, offering a long lamp life of up to 10,000 hours in eco mode to reduce maintenance levels. It also features EasyMP Multi-PC Projection software, allowing teachers to easily display the content they want from up to 50 student devices, providing even more opportunities for content-sharing between teachers and students.

“Both units offer a suite of collaboration and sharing tools designed to optimise classroom learning, including a scalable 100-inch screen and wireless capability that allows for easy and seamless collaboration and far surpasses flat panels,” adds Wilson.

In the case of the EB-710Ui, it also allows users to combine two displays to create one enlarged, wide interactive collaboration surface that serves to encourage increased participation from students. The images generated are interactive and shareable, with dual-pen and finger-touch interactivity so students can join in by directly annotating on the projected image. SMART Notebook software with a one-year classroom licence is also included.

Users can also download the Epson iProjection app for Windows 10, Mac and Chromebook, which aims to encourage learning institutions to embrace personal devices in the classroom. Intuitive PC-free annotation functions are expanded by enhancing control and annotation toolbars, including the addition of print and save functions that can be accessed through the new home screen. Also featured are split-screen capabilities and ultra-wide multiscreen interactivity, as well as the ability to control a document camera directly from previous models in the EB-600 series.

“Epson’s latest education projectors are design built to enhance learning for students and empower teachers with the tools they need to deliver learning materials more efficiently. We are proud to play a part in contributing towards nurturing the minds of tomorrow’s leaders,” says Wilson.

The EB-710Ui and EB-600 series range are available in South Africa through Epson authorised VI partners.